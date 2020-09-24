ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot to death in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.
Guyton Thomas, 42, was found shot multiple times in the 2700 block of Miami shortly after 1 a.m.
Following Thomas' death, police said they believe his shooting could be connected to a woman who was shot around 9:40 p.m. in the 3600 block of Iowa. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
According to authorities, numerous vehicles and homes were damaged by gunfire in the block where Thomas was found dead and where the woman was shot.
Thomas' homicide marks the 200th so far this year in the City of St. Louis. Last year, there were 194 homicides in the city.
