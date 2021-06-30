EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are looking for a man accused of resisting and wrestling an officer in Edwardsville Wednesday afternoon.
A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a suspicious person and when the deputy approached him, he refused to cooperate. The suspect allegedly jumped the deputy and tried to disarm him.
The two wrestled for a minute and when the suspect couldn't get the deputy's gun, he ran into a wooded area in the 3400 block of Edwardsville Road. This happened around 6 p.m.
Several law enforcement agencies were called to help find the man. He's still on the run as of 8:30 p.m. No description has been released.
