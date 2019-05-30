HILLSDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot at a police officer in Hillsdale.
The attempted shooting occurred near the intersection of Cherry Avenue and St. Louis Avenue sometime after 8:30 p.m.
Police say a Hillsdale officer received a call that someone with a gun was walking along St. Louis Avenue near Cherry. Police say the suspect fired shots at a home on Cherry earlier in the evening.
When the officer, a sergeant who has been with department for 6 years, pulled up near the suspect, the suspect started shooting and then ran.
The officer was not hit, he did not return fire, police say.
The search is on for the suspect. He is described as 22-28-years-old and was wearing sweatpants but not a shirt.
Police say they recovered a gun a block away from Cherry Avenue. Officer say they will have extra patrols in the area Thursday night.
