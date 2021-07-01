EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are still searching for a man who they say resisted arrest and wrestled an officer in Edwardsville Wednesday afternoon.
Mark Alan Chappell, 38, of Dorsey, Illinois, is still at large but has been charged with disarming a police officer and obstructing justice.
At 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a suspicious person and when the deputy approached him, he refused to cooperate. The suspect, identified as Chappell, allegedly jumped the deputy and tried to disarm him.
The two wrestled for a minute and when he couldn't get the deputy's gun, he ran into a wooded area in the 3400 block of Edwardsville Road.
Several law enforcement agencies were called to help find the man. He's still on the run as of Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.