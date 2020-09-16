MACOMB, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A manhunt is underway after a student was shot on the campus of Western Illinois University.
Police believe the suspect shot and injured his roommate in Thompson Hall around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. School officials said the shooting appears to be related to a roommate dispute.
Authorities have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Kavion Poplous, a freshman at the university. He is considered armed and dangerous.
The injured student was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Thompson Hall has been evacuated and the students have been relocated, according to the university.
Police said they do not believe there is still a threat to campus. All classes scheduled for Wednesday at both the Macomb and Moline campuses are canceled.
