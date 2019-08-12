ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person is in custody after a police pursuit in north St. Louis County Monday afternoon, police said.
The pursuit began around 1 p.m. on I-270 near Pershall Road, police said. The car was abandoned after crashing in Berkeley and two subjects fled on foot.
An assault rifle, believed to be one of the suspects', was found in the area.
One of the suspects was taken into custody but officers are still searching for the second.
This is a developing situation. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
