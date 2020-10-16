ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man was killed and two children were injured in a shooting in north St. Louis County Thursday.
The shooting took place in the 8700 block of Lucas Hunt Road shortly before noon.
The children, a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries. Ryan Hampton, 19, was shot once and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to St. Louis County police, the victims were driving northbound on Lucas and Hunt Road when two men in a black Jeep Cherokee shot at their car, a silver Chrysler sedan. The two vehicles were involved in a crash with one another, and the Chrysler stopped on the east side of the road.
The two suspects were reportedly armed with rifles. They ran north from the scene. Police searched the area with officers, canines, and Metro Air Support the men have not been found.
