HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A manhunt is underway in Jefferson County after an alleged bank robber escaped from deputies Wednesday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a bank in Shady Valley was robbed early Wednesday. Deputies later spotted the suspect's vehicle and began pursuing it before 10 a.m.
[Get breaking news alerts sent to your phone. Download the KMOV News app now.]
The suspect led deputies north on Highway 141 before driving west on Highway 30. Authorities said stop sticks were put down and the suspect drove over them, disabling the car they were inside.
The suspect then jumped out of the car and ran off near the Walden Pond Apartments in High Ridge.
The sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots being fired, but it is unknown who fired the shots at this time.
Deputies are currently searching the area where the suspect ran off. Residents in the area of the Walden Pond Apartments are being urged to stay inside and lock their doors.
News 4 has crews in the area and will update this story as more details are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.