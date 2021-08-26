HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A manhunt is underway in High Ridge for the person who shot a man overnight.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, a man was shot multiple times during an argument at an apartment in the 300 block of Emerson around 3 a.m. Thursday. His condition has not been released. Authorities said the shooting does not appear to be random.
Deputies and a canines are actively searching for the suspect. It is believed the man is shirtless and may be armed with a handgun.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
