EAST St. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three suspects were taken into custody hours after a shooting injured seven people, including a child, in East St. Louis.
Officials with the Illinois State Police said a shooting happened in the area of 6th Street and Martin Luther King Drive in East St. Louis at 4 p.m. Thursday. After the shooting, police said the suspects tried to drive past a MetroLink train to the crossing but got hit by the train. ISP said seven people were shot, including a juvenile. Their conditions and injuries remain unknown.
After an overnight manhunt, the suspects were found in the basement of a partially demolished building in the 600 block of St. Louis Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Friday. All three were taken into custody.
Stephen Pierce told News 4 the afternoon shooting injured his wife. The couple and their two children were waiting on a bus at the MetroLink station when the shots were fired.
"Boom, boom, boom, boom," Pierce recalled. "I mean, our backs were turned and the next thing you know they just started shooting and it came at the back of my head and I didn't know what to do but to get up and run."
Pierce said the shooters appeared to be targeting somebody, but bullets were flying everywhere and one narrowly missed his kid but hit his wife in the right arm.
Officials with MetroLink said around 10 passengers on the train that was struck were checked out on the scene for possible injuries from the collision. While police were investigating the incident, MetroLink used shuttles to move passengers between the 5th and Missouri and Emerson Park stations.
Editor's note: Police initially reported six people had been injured in the shooting.
