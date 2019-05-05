BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A mandatory water conservation measure was issued Sunday after flooding impacted Illinois American Water facilities.
A levee broke south of Illinois American Water's Chouteau Island intake facility near Granite City, causing damage to the facility's infrastructure.
As a result, costumers are being directed to conserve water use.
American Water says customers should restrict all non-essential water use until further notice and refrain from non-critical water use like running sprinklers, dishwashers and washing machines at this time.
Customers are also asked to avoid filling bathtubs and to use showers instead.
Communities impacted include those served directly by Illinois American Water:
- Belleville
- East St. Louis
- Granite City
- Madison
- Venice
- Centreville
- Brooklyn
- Fairmont City
- Sauget
- Shiloh
- Washington Park
- Alorton
- Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia PWD)
- Swansea
- Canteen Township
- St. Clair Township
- Stookey Township
- Smithton Township
- Nameoki Township
The mandatory measure was also issued for wholesale communities. American Water said these customers will notify their customer-residents regarding the requirement:
- Scott Air Force Base
- O’Fallon (O’Fallon provides water to Fairview Heights)
- Caseyville
- Millstadt
- Metro-East Municipal Joint Action Water Agency (Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District & City of Columbia)
- Mitchell Water District
- Pontoon Beach Water District
- Waterloo
- Bond Madison Water Company which serves:
- Livingston
- Hamel
- Worden
- Williamson
- Pierron
- Pocahontas
- St. Jacob
- Grantfork
- Marine
- Three County Water District
- Alhambra
The Alton area is not affected.
Customers will be notified if additional action is needed and when the conservation measure is no linger required.
More information can be found at www.illinoisamwater.com
