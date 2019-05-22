JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Residents of Jefferson City who live north of the Missouri River have been ordered to evacuate the area due to rising water levels.
City Administrator Steve Crowell announced the evacuations were mandatory and the order takes effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
