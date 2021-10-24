ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) — Callers in Illinois and Missouri will be required to dial with 10 digits, rather than seven, when making local phone calls starting on Sunday.
Beginning Oct. 24, it will be mandatory for Illinois callers in the 309 and 618 codes to use 10 digits whenever placing local calls. Those with area code 708 should dial “1” before the area code and telephone number. Missouri callers in the 314, 417, 660 and 816 area will also need to punch in extra digits when making a call. Any local calls made in those area codes using seven-digits will not go through after Oct. 24.
The change to 10-digit calling is necessary to accommodate the national “988” National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which takes effect July 2022. There are 37 states required to enact 10-digit dialing for select area codes for the change.
