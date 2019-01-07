ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A popular Central West End nightclub is closing its doors for good later this month.
Mandarin Lounge, located on Maryland Plaza, posted on its Facebook page Sunday night inviting patrons to attend a farewell bash.
The post went on to say, “It’s been over 12 great years, help us celebrate on Mandarin’s final night.”
Mandarin’s farewell bash will be Friday, January 18 with doors opening at 9 p.m.
