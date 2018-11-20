BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A part of Manchester Road was reopened Tuesday after firefighters closed it early Tuesday morning to battle a fire at a spa in Ballwin, Mo.
Authorities closed off Manchester east of Ries Road to battle a fire which started sometime before 5 a.m. at the Sunrise Day Spa located at Manchester and Lark Hill.
The Ballwin Police department announced the road was reopened around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning in a Facebook post.
News 4 will update this story when more information comes in.
