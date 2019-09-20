MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The city of Manchester took time out today.. to remember and honor those who were prisoners of warn.. and those who are still missing in action.
This is the city's inaugural POW-MIA Recognition Day.
It was a solemn ceremony in Stoecker Park.
The organizers of the event say it's important to remember the past.
Organizers hopes Friday's event encourages other communities in the area to hold similar events.
