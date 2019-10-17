MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Manchester couple is mourning the loss of a beloved pet, who was killed in a matter of minutes in a brutal attack by another dog.
The attack happened on Henry Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, just west of 141.
The 75-year-old woman who witnessed the attack was blindsided, saying the attacking dog came out of nowhere.
She says it all happened in less than five minutes, but it was a fight that felt like forever to save her four-legged friend.
The woman was too emotional to give an interview, but said she took her miniature Dachshund named Tucker out to go to the bathroom around 8 a.m.
Another dog came out of nowhere and bit through her arm as she struggled to get him off Tucker.
Alan Burnside lives across the street from where it happened. He says his dog Samantha was also attacked about a year ago.
“We were attacked by a dog down by the park and she actually had to go to the vet for stitches,” Burnside said.
He stopped walking his dog around the neighborhood after that attack, and he said unfortunately this latest incident doesn’t surprise him.
“I'd been expecting it for a while,” he said.
Tucker’s owner needs to get rabies shots and stitches, but she says the loss of her four-legged friend is the worst pain of all.
