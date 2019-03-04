ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Too busy to attend a church service on Ash Wednesday? Don’t worry, a Manchester church is offering drive-thru Ashing.
Manchester United Methodist Church will offer Ash & Dash at 14380 Manchester Road on March 6 from 7 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Drivers can look for the Ash & Dash signs.
“Multiple jobs, activities with kids, and full-time schedules should not stop us from experiencing God’s love on Ash Wednesday,” said Rev. Jim Peich, Executive Pastor of Ministry and Leadership. He explained that, “The ashes remind us of our mortality as humans and how God’s unconditional love and amazing grace bring us new life and hope for the future.”
Ash & Dash is open to the public and attendees do not have to be church members to participate.
Last year, over 300 people reportedly attended the free event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.