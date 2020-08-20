ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The managing partner of problematic TEH Realty has been indicted for wire and bank fraud charges tied to $28 million in bank loans.
The indictment alleges Michael Fein submitted false documents for loans for apartment properties in St. Louis, Kansas City and Tulsa.
[RELATED: Woman’s furnace has been broken more than a month at TEH Realty apartment]
“A $12.5 million refinance loan for a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment complex was just one part of a $28 million dollar fraud scheme alleged to have occurred in three cities,” US Attorney Tim Garrison said.
Documents state that Fein inflated rent rolls, occupancy rates, and monthly net rental rates for loans for Pinnacle Ridge apartments in St. Louis, Green Village apartments in Kansas City, and Ivy Place apartments in Tulsa. The breakdown of the loans submitted include:
- Pinnacle Ridge: $2.8 million
- Green Village: $12.5 million
- Ivy Place: $7.7 million
- Hanley Crossings: $5.2 million
[RELATED: Woman says she's living in sewage after problematic property owner refuses to make repairs]
News 4 has reported numerous problems that tenants have had at TEH Realty-owned properties including backed up sewage, trash not being picked up and a lack of heat. The federal government suspended taxpayer-subsidized housing funding for TEH properties in St. Louis and Kansas CIty.
“I want to thank the victims of this defendant’s alleged predatory practices for having the willingness to stand up and speak out. Without the courage of these tenants, this case may never have come to be,” US Attorney Jeff Jensen said.
[RELATED: Senator Hawley introduces Bad Landlord Act amid several complaints at troubled T.E.H Realty properties]
Fein has been charged with felony counts of wire fraud and bank fraud. The indictment says Fein was an owner and vice president of TEH Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.