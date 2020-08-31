ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are still looking for the man accused of shooting three people in The Grove Saturday night.
Ben Thacker is the General Manager at Taha’s Twisted Tiki and said the gunman shot into a crowd of nearly 60 people on the patio just before 10:15 p.m.
“All of a sudden we saw a handful of people walking pretty fast inside the patio,” Thacker said. “Then next thing you know you hear these gunshots coming from a little beyond the threshold.”
[READ: 3 people shot in The Grove business district]
Thacker said the man was shooting from the sidewalk into the patio. Investigators confirm three people were shot. One man was shot in the back, a second victim was shot in the leg and the third victim suffered a graze wound to the arm. Thacker said the man shot in the back was running from the gunman who initially tried robbing him up the street.
“At the intersection where Manchester and Boyle meet, apparently a guy was trying to rob him and take his cell phone, Bobby saw the crowd and ran over to the patio for safety and the guy followed him,” Thacker said.
Thacker said he held his wound until paramedics arrived. Taha’s Twisted Tiki closed following the shooter and will remain closed until Tuesday, September 1. The bar’s owner posted the following statement on Facebook:
"The violence in this city is out of control. According to witnesses, tonight two men got into a confrontation on Manchester Ave. One man threatened to shoot the other. The man fled and ran to our place for safety. The other man chased him and shot him through our fence. He was shot in the back and may not walk again.
This senseless act of violence has forever changed at least one man’s life and traumatized our staff and guests. This has to stop. Our city and state leaders have to get their [explicit] together and figure out how to make this city safe. People shouldn’t have to live in fear like this. This happens way too often in this city. It has to stop.”
News 4 uncovered at least 12 people were shot over the weekend. St. Louis City Police are reporting 181 homicides so far this year, compared to 136 homicides this time last year. Thacker is asking city leaders to come up with solutions to decrease violence and make St. Louis safe before more people are hurt or killed.
