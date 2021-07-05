SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - For three months, Julius Gleghorn says his family members have found creative ways of beating the heat.

“This is just unacceptable,” he said.

They’ve bought a window unit after living with no air conditioning for nearly four months at the Spanish Cove Apartments in Spanish Lake.

“And everybody complaining about it being hot,” Gleghorn said.

Gleghorn pays the rent for family members living at the complex. He says since the move in date in March, the air conditioning has never worked. Gleghorn says with temps climbing in the 90s, there hasn’t been any urgency from apartment management to make fixes. News 4 reached out to the leasing office for comment and are waiting on a response.

There were previously complaints about delayed maintenance response times at the complex last June after a massive sewage back up. Gleghron says if changes aren’t made, he’ll have to consider moving his family.

“They can either fix everything that needs to be fixed or let us out of the lease,” he said.