WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort (all times local):

A federal judge will sentence Paul Manafort for defrauding banks and the government and failing to pay taxes on millions of dollars in income he earned from Ukrainian political consulting -- charges that stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

A federal judge has sentenced former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to more than 3 1/2 additional years in prison.

That's on top of the roughly four-year sentence he received in a separate case in Virginia last week.

The sentence followed a scathing assessment by the judge and a prosecutor of Manafort's crimes.

