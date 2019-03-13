WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort (all times local):
12:15 p.m.
A federal judge has sentenced former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to more than 3 1/2 additional years in prison.
That's on top of the roughly four-year sentence he received in a separate case in Virginia last week.
The sentence followed a scathing assessment by the judge and a prosecutor of Manafort's crimes.
