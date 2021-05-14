MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A man was wounded when shots were fired at the car he was riding in on I-255 in Madison County Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on northbound I-255 near Collinsville Road. Police say the man was a passenger inside a car a woman was driving when someone from another car fired shots.
The man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries; the woman was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.
