NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in North County are investigating after a man was shot outside of a local bar late Saturday night.
Officers responded to Holeshotz Bar & Grill in the 2900 block of Patterson Rd for a report of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Once there, they found a 36-year-old man who was shot in the parking lot.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
