NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot in his back and legs in north St. Louis Saturday morning.
Just before 9:15 a.m., officers found a man lying in an alley in the 4800 block of Hammett Place. Police said he was conscious and breathing.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
