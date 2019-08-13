NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police said two victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened in the 5100 block Norwood Court just after 6:00 p.m. A man and woman were conscious and breathing when they were taken to a hospital.
Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.