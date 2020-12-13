EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man and woman connected to a shooting near Eureka were arrested after they led officers on a chase into Franklin County Sunday morning, police say.
A man was shot in the 5300 block of Fox Creek Road near the Eureka-Wildwood border in St. Louis County just after 9 a.m., police say. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers near the scene later spotted the suspect's car, a white Nissan Sentra, near Highway 109 and Highway AB. The suspects, identified by Missouri State Highway Patrol as Brandon Burton, 29, and Amanda Bowman, 30, then led officers on a chase through Wildwood, Ballwin, Pacific and Grey Summit before they crashed into a telephone poll near Highway O and Highway AT in Franklin County.
Police say they took the pair into custody after the crash. Both suffered minor injuries in the accident and were taken to a local hospital.
No charges have been filed in the case, as of 1 p.m.
