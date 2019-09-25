TWIN OAKS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people are wanted after police say they stole over a thousand dollars worth of liquor.
A man and woman were caught on surveillance cameras stealing four cases of Tito's Vodka worth approximately $1,000 from the Schnucks store.
The male suspect is believed to be armed but did not show a weapon at the time of theft.
Anyone who can help identity them is asked to contact Detective Willer at 314-615-0716.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.