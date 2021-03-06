JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man and a woman were shot while inside a car Saturday night in Jennings.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said the man and woman were shot while in a car in the 9700 block of Halls Ferry Road before 8 p.m. They drove to the Mobil gas station on Jennings Station Road where they met with police.
Paramedics took both of them to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is still unknown. Officers said the victims were shot by unknown suspects.
No other information was released. Call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you know anything about this shooting.
