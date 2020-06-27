NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man and woman were inside a car with three toddlers when they were shot in North City Friday evening, police say.
The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. near the intersection of Goodfellow and Stratford.
Police say a 23-year-old man, 23-year-old woman, a 1-year-old girl, 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were driving when shots rang out. The man and woman were shot multiple times.
The victims later went to a local hospital where the man was listed in critical but stable condition. The woman was shot in the head and back, and listed in stable condition.
The children were not injured, police say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.