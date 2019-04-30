ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were killed in a shooting in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of Highland, in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
Police said two victims, a man and a woman, were found unconscious, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were then pronounced dead.
Tuesday morning, police identified the victims as 27-year-old Jonathan Young, of St. Charles, and Desha Davis, 25, of St. Louis.
A 1-year-old was found in a car seat near the shooting scene. The boy was not injured.
Police found the man and woman's bodies lying outside in the street between a van and car.
Rena Robinson grew up in the neighborhood, but moved to get away from the crime. She says her grandma still lives on Highland Avenue right where the shooting happened.
“Just can’t enjoy outside anymore like you used to," said Robinson.
She told News 4 crime in the neighborhood has gotten worse.
“That’s the crazy part, no witnesses," said Robinson All these cameras around here and can’t solve any crimes.”
Police said they do have not have any witnesses. There is no word yet on a possible suspect or motive.
“I don’t know why people like to kill all the time. Put the guns down and let our kids live," said Robinson.
No other information has been made available.
