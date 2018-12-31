ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man and a woman were robbed early Monday morning when four suspects reportedly posed as police officers in order to get them to pull their car over.
According to police documents a 26-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were driving on West Florissant near Shreve around 1 a.m. Monday when a dark-colored car pulled behind them and activated what appeared to be emergency lights across the front windshield.
Believing the car to be an unmarked police vehicle, the two pulled over to the curb in the 5400 block of Shreve.
When the suspects came up to the car, they were armed and demanded the pair get out of their car.
The suspects took the man’s property and during the robbery, the woman fled the scene on foot.
The suspects then got in their car and left, stealing the man’s keys and leaving him stranded. He walked to a nearby home and called police.
There were no injuries during the incident. The suspect descriptions have not been released.
