EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man and woman connected to a shooting near Eureka were arrested after they led officers on a chase into Franklin County Sunday morning, police say.
A man was shot in the 5300 block of Fox Creek Road near the Eureka-Wildwood border in St. Louis County just after 9:00 a.m., police say. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers near the scene later spotted the suspects car, a white Nissan Sentra, near Highway 109 and Highway AB. The suspects then led officers on a chase through Wildwood, Ballwin, Pacific and Grey Summit before they crashed into a telephone poll near Highway O and Highway AT in Franklin County.
Police say they then took a man and woman inside the Sentra into custody. Both suffered minor injuries in the accident and were taken to a local hospital.
Authorities have not released any other details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.