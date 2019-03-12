ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man and woman were killed when their vehicle hit a light pole in St. Louis County overnight.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Honda Odyssey was taking the ramp from eastbound Interstate 270 to Bellefontaine Road when it ran off the side of the roadway, struck a light pole and overturned, ejecting the man and woman inside around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Kathryn Givens, 33, and Jonathan Shead, 36, both of St. Louis, died following the crash.
Officials report that neither Givens nor Shead was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
