ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - - Two people are dead after they were found shot inside vehicles in separate north St. Louis shootings late Thursday night.
Around 10:40 p.m. Rocoby Rodgers was found shot to death inside his car in the 2300 block of Blair.
About an hour later, a woman was found shot inside a car in the 8500 block of Mora Lane. Police said the unidentified woman was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information regarding either fatal shooting is encouraged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.