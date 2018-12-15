NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man and woman were killed in an apparent double homicide Saturday morning in Hillsdale, Mo., prompting a police investigation.
Officers from the Hillsdale Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Cherry Avenue around 7:20 a.m. for a “shots fired” call. There, the officers located an a man and a woman inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on scene.
The Hillsdale Police Department requested assistance and the investigation is now being handled by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
The investigation so far has revealed the suspect gained entry into the home before locating the two victims and shooting them. The suspect then fled the home.
The investigation remains active.
The St. Louis County Police Department is urging anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
This story will be updated when more information is available.
