FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a double fatal motorcycle crash that happened over the weekend.
According to police, the crash happened on Union Hill Road at Knob Hill at 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found several bystanders providing lifesaving efforts to a woman and a man. The two were thrown from the motorcycle they were riding.
Officers and paramedics continued lifesaving efforts, but the female died from her injuries. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead later.
The investigation is still underway. The names of the woman and man have not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.