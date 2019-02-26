ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man and woman were injured during a drive-by shooting in St. Louis’ Hamilton Heights neighborhood Monday night.
A 40-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were driving in the 1400 block of Arlington Avenue when someone in a new model sedan fired shots into their vehicle around 9:15 p.m., according to police.
The woman suffered puncture wounds to her neck and eye. She was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.
The man sustained injuries to his eye from broken glass. He was listed as stable following the incident.
A third person, described as a 39-year-old woman, was not injured during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
