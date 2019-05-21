ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) --- An investigation is underway after two were robbed by an armed man late Monday night in downtown St. Louis.
Just before 9 p.m., a 67-year-old man was walking with a 65-year-old woman to their car in the 3700 block of Washington when they were approached by a man.
The suspect, who had a red bandana over his face, forced the couple to hand over their phones, wallets, and the woman's purse at gunpoint before fleeing on foot.
No one was injured during the robbery.
No additional information has been released. Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.