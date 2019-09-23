ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man and woman were found shot to death in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood late Sunday night.
According to police, the victims were found dead in the 5800 block of Maffitt around 11:30 p.m. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
A News 4 photographer at the scene said it appeared the duo were killed inside a car.
No other information has been released.
