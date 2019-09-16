ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were found shot in Midtown St. Louis Monday afternoon.
According to police, a man was shot in the leg and a woman shot in torso were found at North Grand and Laclede.
Police believe the actual incident happened in the area of Grand and Kossuth.
Both victims are conscious and are being transported to SLU Hospital.
Traffic is closed at Grand, according to the university.
Portions of Grand Blvd. are currently shut down to investigate an accident between two non-SLU affiliated vehicles.— Saint Louis University (@SLU_Official) September 16, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.