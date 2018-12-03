NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County police say a man and woman were found dead in a car that belongs to a missing Olivette couple.

Police said they are investigating in the 300 block of Bluff Drive in Riverview, where a man and woman were found dead in a car just after 2:35 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the car belongs to to Igor Zhukov, 47, and Michele Laws, 43, who were last seen on Thursday.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.