NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County police say a man and woman were found dead in a car that belongs to a missing Olivette couple.
Police said they are investigating in the 300 block of Bluff Drive in Riverview, where a man and woman were found dead in a car just after 2:35 p.m. on Monday.
Police say the car belongs to to Igor Zhukov, 47, and Michele Laws, 43, who were last seen on Thursday.
The Olivette Police Department has launched a search for a missing couple who was last seen Thursday.
If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
