NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police said two bodies were found inside a truck in North City Friday evening.
The bodies of a man and woman were found near the intersection N. Market and N. 11th, which is in Old North St. Louis, around 5 p.m.
Police said the victims had gunshots wounds.
Other information was not immediately known.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
