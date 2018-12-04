NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County police say a man and woman were found dead in a car Monday are an Olivette couple who went missing on Thursday.

Police said Igor Zhukov, 47, and Michele Laws, 43 were found in a car in a secluded ravine near the 300 block of Bluff Drive in Riverview just after 2:35 p.m.

The couple was found a black 2010 Nissan Sentra, the car they were last spotted in on Thursday.

+2 Olivette couple reported missing after not returning home Thursday The Olivette Police Department has launched a search for a missing couple who was last seen Thursday.

Michele’s mother, Ruth Laws, said she last saw her daughter on Thursday. She said she helps Zhukov run a buy and sell cell phone business and often meet people to make the exchange.

She said Michele told her the two were meeting someone at a Quick Trip in Riverview Thursday but never heard from them after that.

“They got together in his car and went to Quick Trip and that was the end of their lives, it was like a set up, I believe,” said Laws.

Laws said her daughter and Zhukov have two children and have dated for 15 years. Laws said officers came to her door shortly after the discovery.

“They came in and said ‘we have some bad news for you’ and I lost my energy right there, so they told me they found a couple people in the car and we think this is who we were looking for all the time,” said Laws.

Autopsies on were performed on Tuesday.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.