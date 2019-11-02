Man, woman found dead at North County shooting scene

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A person is in custody after a man and a woman were found dead Saturday at a shooting scene in Riverview in north St. Louis County.
Officers from the Riverview Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Chambers Road Saturday around 1:26 p.m. when they found a man and a woman.
Police said both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.
St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons was requested to assist with the investigation.
One person was taken into custody.
If you have any information, call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-821.
