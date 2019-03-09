FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man and woman are facing battery and theft charges Saturday after resisting an officer after an robbery.
Fairview Heights officers responded to a report of a theft at a Hollister store at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, Illinois, Thursday afternoon.
When they arrived, the officers located 39-year-old Devin B. Hall, who had just left the store. An officer pursued Hall on foot toward 43-year-old Garnet R. Patton who was waiting outside a vehicle in the parking lot with the door open.
Police said Patton approached and then shoved the officer to keep him from apprehending Hall. The officer struggled with both suspects, however, both suspects were able to get into the vehicle. The officer was partially inside of the vehicle when the suspects attempted to flee the scene, but the officer was able to get out of the vehicle before he was hurt.
Police said Fairview Heights officers attempted to stop the vehicle from leaving, but stopped because of the erratic driving behavior of the suspects.
A radio broadcast alerted other agencies of the fleeing vehicle, which police said exited I-64 at Route 111. Police said an assisting agency pursued the vehicle westbound on State Street in East St. Louis where it entered oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle at State and 30th streets.
Officers requested emergency responders, and Hall and Patton were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.
Patton is being charged with 2 counts of aggravated battery, one count of armed violence, 4 counts of aggravated fleeing, 1 count theft and 1 count mob action.
Hall is being charged with 2 counts of aggravated battery, 1 count of theft, 1 count of resisting a peace officer and 1 count of obstruction of identification.
Both suspects are held at the St. Clair County Jail. Pattion is held on $200,000 bond, and Hall is held on $125,000 bond.
