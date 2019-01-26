NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man and woman drove themselves to the hospital after being shot in a double shooting in North St. Louis early Saturday morning.
The shooting took place near W Florissant Avenue and Pope.
The time of the shooting is not yet clear, however, police said the man and woman arrived at an area hospital around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Both victims were suffering from gunshot wounds.
News 4 is working to learn more information on this shooting.
