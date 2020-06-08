SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man and woman were fatally shot in South City Monday night.
Police say the victims, both of whom are possibly in their 60s, were fatally shot in the 4500 block of Dewey around 5:45 p.m.
Other information was not immediately known.
