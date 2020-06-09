SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in south St. Louis Monday evening.
When officers arrived in the 5500 block of Dewey around 5:10 p.m. they found a 38-year-old woman and 51-year-old man shot dead. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers or the Homicide Division.
