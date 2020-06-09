KMOV Generic Red Shooting

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in south St. Louis Monday evening. 

When officers arrived in the 5500 block of Dewey around 5:10 p.m. they found a 38-year-old woman and 51-year-old man shot dead. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene. 

Authorities believe the man killed the woman before turning the gun on himself. 

Anyone with further information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers or the Homicide Division. 

